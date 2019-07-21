John Harry Evans John Harry Evans, 90 years old, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away July18, 2019. A "Celebration of Life" memorial will be held at 10:30 am Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the "Aberdeen Village" 17500 W. 119th St, Olathe, Ks. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be sent to the Good Samaritan Fund c/o Aberdeen Village. John was born on February 17, 1929, in Lincoln, Nebraska. He retired from the military service, having served with the Nebraska National Guard, Army Reserves and active duty with the United States Army. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam. He retired with the rank of "Lieutenant Colonel". He was a charter member of the Johnson County Gardening Association. His hobbies included: golf, gardening, art work and was a "Marshal" on one of the local golf courses. His survivors include: His wife of 42 yrs, MaryJo Evans. Children/spouses: Daughter Denise Smith (Greg) of Oceanside, CA, Sons: John Evans (Cathy), of Lincoln, Ne, David Evans (Teruko) of Okinawa, Eric Evans (Wanda) of Madison, Ms, Steven Evans of Twenty-three grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. Chester, Va. Daughter-in-laws, Annette Evans of Lincoln, Ne and Hoan Evans of Midlothian, Va. Step-daughter Susan Neal and step-son, David Neal, both of Lenexa. Sister Eva Patterson (Lloyd) of Ft. Meyers, Fl. Twenty-three grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by two sons, Stuart Evans and Kurt Evans. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)



Published in Kansas City Star on July 21, 2019