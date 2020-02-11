|
|
John Hayes John (Jack) Hayes, age 78, of Branson, Missouri, passed away February 4, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 9, 1941, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the son of Jimmy and Phyllis (Knowlton) Hayes. On April 8, 1967, he married Maxine Frances Hitchler. They enjoyed nearly 53 years of married life together. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks. In 1958, Jack joined the United States Navy where he served 4 years aboard the USS Ranger as a boiler operator. After the Navy, he moved to Kansas City, Missouri, where Jack started his career with General Motors. He retired from General Motors (Fairfax Plant) in 2003. Having a wonderful and humorous personality, Jack was loved by many and he will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him. Jack leaves behind his wife, Maxine; son, Martin and wife Kelli; daughter, Christina Hayes Baker and husband Harold; nine grandchildren: James, John, and Cassidy Hayes, Cheyenne Schwab, Shea Bass, Benjamin, Jonathan, Robert and Harold Baker; five great-grandchildren: Jackson and Maddox Hayes, Connor Baker and Addison and Emmery Bass; his sister, Lillian Kay Varley and husband Carl; and a brother-in-law, Harold Hitchler. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Margaret Hayes-Blanton; and a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Hitchler. A Celebration of Life service will be held 1:00 PM, Saturday, February 22 at Branson Christian Church. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 11, 2020