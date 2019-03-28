Kansas City Star Obituaries
John Wyatt Henley John Henley, 86, of Mission, Kansas, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Kansas City Hospice House. A Celebration of His Life will be held March 30, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at The Welstone at Mission Crossing, 61st and Metcalf, Mission, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Mr. Henley was born September 29, 1932, in Kansas City, Kansas to Lyman and Mabel Wyatt Henley. He married Janet Elizabeth Shields Jan. 29, 1956 in Kansas City, Mo. John attended Kansas State University and graduated from Colorado State University. Following college, he served in the U.S. Army and was a 1st Lieutenant stationed in Nancy, France. He was a Forest Products Scientist for the U.S. Forest Service. He was a member of Knox Presbyterian Church-Overland Park. Mr. Henley is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janet Henley, of the home; Son J. Douglas (Sheryl) Henley; Daughter Elizabeth "Kip" (Doug Barnett) Fogle; Grandchildren, Heidi Fogle, David (Katrina Kutchko) Fogle, Emily Fogle, Kevin (Quintessence) Henley and Scott Henley, Brother Fred (Judy) Henley. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 28, 2019
