John Henry Burch John Henry Burch, 79, was born on October 7, 1940 in Kansas City, Missouri and passed away on May 27, 2020 at Liberty Hospital. He was a long time resident of Lathrop, Missouri. Services for John H. Burch at Charter Funerals in Gladstone Missouri were by invitation only due to COVID-19 restrictions. John will be buried at Mount Washington Cemetery, Independence, Missouri. John H. Burch was one of nine children born to Robert and Irene Burch. John was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Irene Burch, his wife, Betty, his son, James Roger Burch and his siblings. He is survived by his daughter, Kathy Gregory, grandson, Jeremy Gregory, Granddaughter-in-law, Jessica Huggins and great grandchildren, Charlotte Quinn Gregory and Ezra James Gregory. In lieu of funeral attendance, please spend time with your family, tell them how much you love them and be safe during this COVID -19 pandemic. Donations in John H. Burch's memory can be made to the American Lung Association, the Children's Mercy Hospital Foundation, or the City Union Mission.The family thanks everyone for their support, their kind words and their prayers .
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 14, 2020.