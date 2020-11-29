1/
John Henry Ernst
1938 - 2020
{ "" }
John Henry Ernst
November 25, 2020
Atchison, Kansas - John H. Ernst, 82, Atchison, Kansas died unexpectedly Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Atchison Amberwell Hospital.
Mass of Christian burial will be Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Benedict Catholic Church with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as celebrant. A parish and Knights of Columbus rosary will be recited at 9:30 A.M. on Tuesday at the church with visitation with the family to follow the rosary until 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Atchison Catholic Charities or Bishop Sullivan Center and may be left in care of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, 208 N. 5th, Atchison, KS 66002.
Complete obituary at ww.arensbergpruett.com


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
St. Benedict Catholic Church
DEC
1
Rosary
09:30 AM
St. Benedict Catholic Church
DEC
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Benedict Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home
208 North 5th Street
Atchison, KS 66002
(913) 367-6403
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 28, 2020
I am so sorry to read of John’s passing. I truly enjoyed my time of working with John and developing a friendship . He was a good man and fun to be with. May he Rest In Peace.
David Dyer
Friend
November 28, 2020
My sympathies to the Ernst family. John and I go back to St Benedict grade school days. We have been friends for a long time. John was a kind hearted man. He always wanted to play golf but we never made it happen. Maybe someday in heaven we will get the chance. The Ernst family is in my prayers. Sorry I won't be able to make it to the funeral.
Richard Vogt
Friend
