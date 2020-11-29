John Henry Ernst
November 25, 2020
Atchison, Kansas - John H. Ernst, 82, Atchison, Kansas died unexpectedly Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Atchison Amberwell Hospital.
Mass of Christian burial will be Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Benedict Catholic Church with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as celebrant. A parish and Knights of Columbus rosary will be recited at 9:30 A.M. on Tuesday at the church with visitation with the family to follow the rosary until 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Atchison Catholic Charities or Bishop Sullivan Center and may be left in care of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, 208 N. 5th, Atchison, KS 66002.
