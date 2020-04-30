|
John Herman Rudolph John Herman Rudolph, a family man and entrepreneur, who raised six children and built a medical device design and manufacturing company over 60 years, died on April 22, 2020 at the age of 87. A life time resident of Overland Park, Kansas, he was taken from us much too quickly, as a result of complications from Covid 19 exposure. John grew up in Brookside of Kansas City where he attended William Rockhill Nelsen School and enjoyed scouting, competing in building model cars, and playing all sports. He went on to excel in football at Southwest High School, from which he received a scholarship to the University of Missouri, and played for one year before enlisting in the Marines. While stationed in Miami Beach, John met the love of his life, Ellen Marie Tighe, a native of Maine, who was getting her nursing education in Miami. He often referred to that time of courting her as the "Battle of Miami Beach," where he fought to win her over! He eventually convinced her to move to Kansas, where they soon married and began their wonderful life together. John completed his mechanical engineering degree at the University of Kansas while Ellen worked at Lawrence Memorial Hospital, and their first child was born in 1956. By the time he attended his five year college reunion in 1960, John and Ellen had five children and John was awarded a trophy for having been the "busiest at having children" amongst his peers. In 1960, John and his father, Hans, incorporated Hans Rudolph, Inc. to provide subcontract precision machining and begin developing their own product line of respiratory devices. Through many years of hard work and determination, and the additional knowledge and skills from his two sons, the company has grown to be a world leader in several specialized respiratory device lines and sells in 70 countries. Although he had tremendous work ethic and drive, John's family life took precedence over everything. Having had four daughters and two sons, there was always excitement on the home front! With a combined 100% German heritage of our father and 100% Irish heritage of our mother, there was always a wild flare of activity, laughter, and an abundance of love in our household. As if their six children weren't enough, they extended open invitations to all our friends, whether to eat a meal, have a drink, take a swim, or move in for a period of time everyone enjoyed being a part of the family. Of course, nothing was completely free, as chores were doled out to many when the grass needed cutting, the pool needed cleaning, a new fence was in store, or the house needed a new coat of paint! We think our Dad enjoyed that part the most! He also loved to sing German drinking songs with family and friends gathered around the table. This tradition, learned from his parents, has become the norm when all the family and friends unite for an occasion. And to honor our mother and our Irish heritage, the drinks would sometimes be green! These were just a few of the great memorable times that we will continue to cherish. John lost his wife, Ellen, in 1997 which took him to his lowest point. Eventually he rebounded and devoted all his time to his family, which was growing rapidly, and to his growing business. In his free time Dad attended every single function that his grandchildren were involved in, regardless if sport, song, play, or dance. He was always there, cheering them on, encouraging them, and showing how proud they made him. John was the person everyone loved to be in the company of. He gave the best advice, was the best listener, and always supported and encouraged us to do our best. He was a great father and friend to all. Known as "BIG JOHN" by his lifelong friends, he will always be remembered for his gracious, kind, fun loving, and easy going persona, never to be forgotten by anyone who was lucky enough to know him. He loved so unconditionally, and every one he knew felt it. John embraced the experiences he had as a young scout, continuing to become an Eagle Scout, and later a member of Mic O Say Tribe. He kept close contact with many friends from as far back as grade school and continued to enjoy attending his Southwest High School reunions until he was 86 years old. He believed in supporting worthwhile and needy causes, and generously contributed to JDRF, KU Alumni, Sigma Chi, and Wounded Warriors to name a few. One of his most passionate interests was the history of his family, keeping a collection of photos from every family gathering that literally took place over 80 years. His deep love for his family and friends was apparent as you scanned the hundreds of albums he had arranged that adorned his home. He was a true historian at heart, and a very proud son, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend to so many people. He has left us all the gift of knowing him, and thousands of memories within the books he made, for all to enjoy for many, many generations to come. We will miss him forever he will never be forgotten. John was preceded in death by his parents, Hans and Elizabeth Rudolph, and his wife of 41 years, Ellen (Tighe) Rudolph. John is survived by his sister, Helen Lacy, six children, Kevin (Betsy) Rudolph, Karen (Jim) Krueger, Kelly (Nancy) Rudolph, Melissa Rudolph, Melinda Rudolph, and Shelley (Danny) Tumberger, 12 grandchildren, Leah, Kyle, KC, Kayla, Nick, Mary, Ellen, Anna, Danielle, Johnna, Morgan, and Sydney, and 6 great grandchildren, Kaia, Ellouise, Rudy, Vincent, Kelton, and Logan. A celebration of John's life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 30, 2020