Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
(913) 438-6444
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Advent Lutheran Church
11800 151st Street
Olathe, KS
View Map
John Howard Demos 1939 2019 John H. Demos, 79, of Olathe passed away April 25, 2019. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 30 at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia Street, Lenexa. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 1 at Advent Lutheran Church, 11800 151st Street, Olathe, KS. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lawrence, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Little Sisters of the Poor or St. Jude's Children Research Hospital. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 28, 2019
