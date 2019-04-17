Resources More Obituaries for John Bergman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Hubert Bergman

Obituary Condolences Flowers John Hubert Bergman John H Bergman (Jr), 75 passed away on April 7, 2019 at his home in Arizona. John was born October 6, 1943 in Kansas City, MO to the late John H Bergman, Sr. and Lorene (Felten) Bergman and was the older of two sons. His brother Greg Bergman, preceded him in death. John attended Saint Agnes, Bishop Mileage, and graduated from Shawnee Mission North in Shawnee Mission, KS in 1961. His education included an Associate Degree in Fire Science from Kansas City, Kansas Community College, and a Bachelor's Degree in Public Administration from Park College in Parkville, MO. He also attended classes at the National Fire Academy in Emmetsburg, MD where he went on to become an adjunct instructor. John joined the Kansas City Kansas Fire Department in 1969 as a Firefighter and held positions of Driver, Captain, District Chief, and Assistant Fire Marshall before becoming Fire Chief in July of 1992 and remained until his retirement in July 1996. After his retirement from the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department, he joined the Lake Havasu City, Arizona fire department as Fire Chief in July of 1996 and retired in August of 2005. He was a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs, the National Fire Protection Association, and served on the Kansas City Metro Chiefs Association. John was awarded a Fellowship and attended the John F Kennedy School of Government. John enjoyed hunting, boating, classic cars, breakfast with retired firemen, and a good cigar with friends and family. He also enjoyed researching and reading about history, especially the Civil War. He leaves behind a long legacy of involvement in the communities that he lived, and will be remembered for the many lives he touched. John leaves behind a family that will truly miss him, and we will all treasure the memories and the lessons he shared with us through the years. He is survived by his wife Lilla (Tomasko) Bergman of thirteen years, his adult children, Jeff (Beth) Bergman of Arizona, Michael (Marsha) Bergman of Missouri, Stacy Bergman of Arizona, Melissa Torstensson of Sweden, and Mario Curiale of Missouri. Grandchildren -Sara, Victoria, Benjamin, Coby,Michaela and Great Grandson Bentley all of Arizona.

