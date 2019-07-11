John J. Kurelac John J. Kurelac, 90, Overland Park, KS, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Visitation 10-11 a.m. Monday, July 15 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 8311 W. 93rd St., Overland Park, KS with the Funeral Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Holy Cross Church. John was born May 9, 1929, in Kansas City, KS and was a lifetime area resident. He had served his country in the Army during the Korean Conflict. John had worked for Swift & Co. for 22 years and then for the Board of Public Utilities for 20 years retiring in 1991. He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church and was an avid bowler and golfer. He was preceded in death by his parents and 6 sisters. John is survived by his wife of 65 years, Katherine Kurelac, son, Mark Kurelac (Gail) daughter, Marsha Kurelac, 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Homes (913) 438-6444)



Published in Kansas City Star on July 11, 2019