John J. McManus
1931 - 2020
John J. McManus John J. McManus, 89, of St. Joseph, Missouri, formally of Easton, Missouri, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020. John was born May 2, 1931 to Joseph C. and Kathleen (Allgaier) McManus at Easton, Missouri. He graduated from Easton High School. He then joined the United States Navy Reserves and served in active duty during the Korean conflict. On returning home from the Navy he worked for St. Joseph Paper Box Company. He farmed in Buchanan county for over 70 years. He also worked for MFA for 16 years. He was an active member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Hurlingen, Missouri. John was preceded in death by his parents; brothers James, Frank and Charles, sisters; Margaret Felling, Alice Valencia, Rita Reznik and infant Helen McManus. John is survived by brothers Bill (Vicky) (St. Joseph) and Michael McManus (Louise) (Wilmington, NC), sisters; Dorothy Burns (Phoenix, AZ), Mary Vanzant (St. Joseph), Clare Decker (Omaha, NE), Joann Kieter and Eileen Blasi (both of Wichita, KS) and Barbara Smith (Charles) (St. Joseph) and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside service and committal will be 11:00 AM, Friday, September 4, 2020 , at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hurlingen. A rosary will be recited 6:00 PM, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel with visitation to follow until 8:00 PM. Donations may be made to St. Mary's Cemetery.

Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 2, 2020.
