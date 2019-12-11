Kansas City Star Obituaries
MUEHLEBACH FUNERAL HOME
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 444-2060
John J. Meny


1926 - 2019
John J. Meny May 10, 1926 November 3, 2019 John Joseph Meny passed away peacefully on November 3, 2019 at his home in Kansas City. At 93 years old, he remained mentally sharp and physically active until the last two weeks of his life. Born in San Antonio, Texas May 10, 1926, to Frank J. Meny and Patricia Fitzsimon Meny, John prized education, earning a BS in physics at St. Mary's University and an MS in physics at University of Texas and instilling a passion for education in his children. His technical and entrepreneurial spirit took him throughout the country in multiple business ventures involving scientific instrument sales. John lived most of his adult life in Dallas, Austin, and Prescott, Arizona before moving to Kansas City in 2017. He was proud to have served in the US Navy in WW2 and as an officer in the US Air Force in the Korean War. John had a lifelong zeal for aviation, adventure, the outdoors, and archeology and he traveled extensively. In his later years he was known for his lectures on these topics. John valued stimulating discussions and jazz and classical music. Due to his vitality, curiosity, and broad knowledge, John was an inspiration to family and friends in his final years in KC as a true Renaissance man. John was preceded in death by his son Greg Meny and by his former wife, Margaret Scott Meny. His survivors include daughters Cherri Pancake and Doranne Hudson, son John Meny, son-in-law Randy Hudson, and daughter-in-law Agnes Meny. John also left five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Services will be private. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www. muehlebachchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 11, 2019
