Kansas City Star Obituaries
John J. Murnane Obituary
John J. Murnane John J. Murnane, 76, of Louisburg, Kansas, passed peacefully January 5, 2020, after an extended illness. Visitation will be 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Dengel & Son Mortuary, Louisburg Chapel. Funeral Service will be Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Dengel & Son Mortuary, Louisburg Chapel. Burial in the Louisburg Cemetery. To read the full obituary online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 8, 2020
