John J. O'Donnell Jr John J. O'Donnell Jr, 69, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away April 3, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Kansas City on December 23, 1950 to John (Jack) and Alice (McGlinchy) O'Donnell, he attended Holy Trinity Catholic School, Saint John's Seminary, Savior of the World Seminary, and graduated from Rockhurst High School, attending college at Rockhurst University and The University of Kansas. He and his father, uncles, and three brothers founded O'Donnell and Sons Construction Co. in 1973 that went on to be a successful and respected asphalt paving business for over 45 years. John served as President and "Commander" since 1983, retiring in 2017. John was very generous with his time, serving on many board and committees throughout Kansas City, including the Heavy Constructors Board of Directors (becoming President in 2007), being co-chairman of the Operating Engineers Local 101 Benefit Fund, and serving on the Archbishop's Call to Share Allocation Committee. He was a member and supporter of the St. Thomas Aquinas Mirocke Golf Tournament for many years and received the STA Hall of Fame Distinguished Service Award, honoring he and his wife. He also supported many charities over the years, including Catholic Charities of NE Kansas, Church of the Ascension, The Johnson County Christmas Bureau, The St. Thomas Aquinas Guardian Angel Fund, Conception Abbey and many others. He enjoyed numerous golf outings with family and friends and was a member of Wolf Creek and Nicklaus Golf Club. He was a scholar on World War II, and enjoyed traveling with his wife, family and friends. He was a kind, loving and generous man with a deep faith and love of his family. He married Barbara J. Hoffman in 1977, and they spent 42 wonderful years together raising their three children, and enjoying their six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Alice O'Donnell, his sister Carol Ann Bestor and brother Michael Timothy O'Donnell. He is survived by brothers Laurence (Dalene) O'Donnell, Bernard (Jennifer) O'Donnell and his sister Mary O'Donnell Layman and husband Robert, and Brother-in-law Mike Bestor. (Ann), his many nieces and nephews, his wife, Barb, and their children, John James O'Donnell III, his wife Sanaz, son, Patrick Joseph O'Donnell, his wife Carrie, and daughter Jennifer O'Donnell Forrest, and her husband Mike Forrest. His six grandchildren, Abigail, Jacob, Daniel and Thomas O'Donnell, Kate and Emma Forrest, who he loved dearly. A private funeral mass was held Monday, April 6, 2020 at Church of the Ascension, followed by burial at Queen of the Holy Rosary, Wea, Ks. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to include his many friends and family members. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Thomas Aquinas Guardian Angel Fund, 11411 Pflumm Rd. Overland Park, KS, 66215 or the Johnson County Christmas Bureau, PO Box 14785, Lenexa, KS, 66285.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 7, 2020