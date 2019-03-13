John J. Scholten John J. Scholten died on Monday, March 11, 2019, just short of his 91st birthday. He was born in Sioux City, Iowa, in 1928, the only child of William A. J. and Josephine M. Lanott Scholten. He graduated from Sioux City East High School in 1945. In 1949, he graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was a member of Phi Kappa Theta fraternity. In August of 1949, he and R. Muriel Hohenshell were married. They lived briefly in California before returning to Ames, Iowa, where they raised their family. John had a long career with General Filter Company in Ames. He was president of the company before his retirement in 1988. John and "Mert" retired to their lake house at the Lake of the Ozarks, where Muriel died in 1991. The following year, John met and married Joye Lee Bailey Johnson. They made their home in Placida, Florida, for many years, where John continued to enjoy boating, travel and many, many home improvement projects. About ten years ago, they relocated to Lenexa, Kansas. Their 25th wedding anniversary was celebrated with family and friends in August 2017 at Lakeview Village in Lenexa. John was a lifelong member of the Catholic Church. John is survived by his wife, Joye, and his four children: Ann (Bob) Lanz of Tiverton, RI; Kathy (Bob) Fletcher of Pine, CO; Jim (Terry) Scholten of Omaha, NE; and Sally (Dick) Robson of Clive, IA; along with eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Two stepdaughters, Suzanne (Beth) Johnson and Chris (Ed) Platto also survive him, as well as five step-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren. The Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. with the visitation until 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 15, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 13615 W. 92nd St. Lenexa, KS. The Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the Church. Inurnment will be held at a later date at the Ames Municipal Cemetery, Ames, Iowa. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Holy Trinity Catholic Church Debt Reduction Fund. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 13, 2019