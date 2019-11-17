|
John Jackson "Jack" Yates Jack Yates, 72, of Kansas City, MO passed away on October 9, 2019 at Saint Luke's Hospice House with his wife Linda and two sons, Peter and Zach, by his side. Jack was born on January 29, 1947 in Queens, NY to Eileen Norah Jackson Yates and Ret. Col. Joel Hume Yates. Jack often referred to himself as a service brat since his family moved often throughout the country and Germany. Jack excelled in the labor and employment field and was a mentor to many young law associates. He had a strong character and work ethic and was an expert wordsmith with almost an encyclopedic knowledge. Jack received his BA degree in Public Affairs from The George Washington University in 1969 where he was a member of SAE. He earned his law degree with honors from The George Washington University Law School in 1973, serving on the GW Law Review and Board of Editors. Throughout his time at GW, Jack served as Staff Assistant to U.S. Senator Stuart Symington (D-MO) from Jan. 1966 to May 1973, riding his bike daily to Capitol Hill from campus in the early morning hours. Following graduation, he clerked for U.S. District Judge William Collinson in Kansas City from May 1973 to July 1975. Jack joined Gage & Tucker in October 1975 where he remained for 20 years. He was an Adjunct Professor of Law at UMKC from January 1982 through May 2004, teaching Employment Discrimination Law in the evenings. In 1992 he was admitted to the U.S. Supreme Court. In later years, he joined the firms of Bryan Cave, Husch & Eppenberger and Husch Blackwell, where he retired as a partner in 2011, continuing of counsel until January 2013. He was a member of the American Employment Law Council, the nation's premier organization of high level labor and employment attorneys practicing on the management side. Jack introduced Linda and the boys to camping in National Parks, nurturing a lifelong appreciation of nature and photography. He treasured the family's historic Janssen Place home where they lived for 35 years and was not a happy camper when selling it for a more manageable one in Parkville. That soon changed when he realized the variety of birds and animals in their wooded backyard. Nothing excited Jack more than driving west to the mountains to escape Missouri's hot, humid summers. The family has been blessed with good neighbors, relatives and friends wherever they are. One of the hardest things for Jack in recent years was the loss of his beloved dachshund Winston, but Maddie soon took his spot, nestled next to Jack on the sofa. Jack took great pride in his family and took an active role in his sons' lives. When they attended the Spanish immersion elementary school, Jack led the parent's advisory council and then worked on the District Advisory Council. He was active in Advocates for Language Learning, receiving a parent participation award in 1994. During the 1989 diversity visa lottery, he facilitated the acquisition of permanent resident cards by several foreign language teachers so they could continue teaching in the magnet schools. His son Peter and daughter-in-law Emma reside in Kansas City and recently presented Jack and Linda with their first grandchild, Louise, who will know "Pa Jack" through photos and stories. His son Zach lives in Colorado Springs and spent many weekends with Jack, working on projects and taking photos. When his sons showed an interest in lacrosse, Jack set out to form a team of Pembroke Hill and Barstow middle school students. While navigating the pitfalls of introducing a new sport to the area, Jack, undeterred, could be seen setting up practices in city parks with his trusty trailer full of gear attached to the family SUV. He and Linda organized charter bus trips to St. Louis for the countless boys eager to play competitive lacrosse. This experience led Jack and others to form the Kansas City Youth Lacrosse League, where he served proudly as President for two years. After successfully leading the transition of the Pembroke Hill lacrosse team from a club into a Varsity sport, he immersed himself into the expansion of the game, going on to become a referee. His most treasured lacrosse mementos were his 2009 Missouri State Lacrosse Championship ring, his induction into the US Lacrosse Great Plains Chapter Hall of Fame in 2013 and the "Jack Yates Award" established in 2007 at Pembroke Hill and given annually to a high school player for his knowledge and love of the game. For years Jack presented his namesake award to the winner, always eager to remind the recipient about "giving back to the game." Since the onset of his illness, his son Peter has graciously filled in his stead. Jack always signed his emails "For the love of the game" and to that end, we honor his love and commitment to the game of lacrosse by creating a special fund in his name through Lacrosse the City, Inc., a 501(c)(3) entity, committed to growing lacrosse in the KC area and making sure lacrosse gear is available to all interested in playing the game. Donations in his memory may be mailed to David Colbert, PHS, 5121 State Line Rd., KCMO 64112. Jack was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2016, which he accepted with grace and a positive outlook, challenging his mind with crossword puzzles and brain teasers. He was an avid reader, loved music especially Pavarotti, and enjoyed sharing personal stories with all who visited. A CT scan in July showed extensive metastatic cancer which cut his life short. The family is grateful for the attention he received in his home by St. Luke's Hospice staff and the outstanding care at Saint Luke's Hospice House during the final week of his life. Donations in his memory may be mailed to Saint Luke's Hospice House, 3516 Summit St., KCMO 64111. A celebration of Jack's life will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 pm on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at The Simpson House, 4509 Walnut St., KCMO. Memories may be shared at ReflectionsMemorialServices .com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 17, 2019