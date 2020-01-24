|
John James "Jack" Ralston John James "Jack" Ralston stepped into heaven on Wednesday, January 22, a shining example of ninety years well lived. Over the years he drew thousands of "thumb dogs" primarily for children. He sought to bring joy to everyone he met, whether it was telling one of his thousands of jokes, drawing dogs or dressing as his friend Santa for Christmas parties. He was born on May 5, 1929, to Ernest and Elsa Ralston. He grew up in Marceline, Missouri, and married his high school sweetheart Lavita Wilson on May 30, 1948. His sons, Dennis and Greg (Patty) five granddaughters and their spouses and his six great-grandchildren were the pride of his life. He worked at King Radio for more than thirty years. He owned his home in Kansas City for 65 years. Known as "Boppy" to his family, he was a man of deep and abiding Christian faith. He loved fishing, "garage saleing", tinkering with projects, Edgar Guest poems, crosswords, his country, and singing the family song Mockingbird Hill. Most of all, he loved people and was equally beloved by his family and friends. Visitation will be 7:00pm 8:30pm on Friday, January 24, and a celebration of life will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, January 25, both at Belton Christian Church, 409 Airway Lane, Belton MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 24, 2020