John Jeffrey Bennett John Jeffrey Bennett (Jeff), age 60, passed away at his home in Lenexa, Kansas on June 14, 2020. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on July 31, 1959. Moving frequently in his early years, he returned to Overland Park, Kansas in 1970, and graduated from Shawnee Mission East High School in 1977. Jeff was an avid golfer, and enjoyed playing on a local volleyball team. He was preceded in death by his father, John A. Bennett. He is survived by a daughter, Rachel and a son, Mason, two sisters, Jennifer Danner, Kansas City Kansas, Sharon Peterson and his mother, Shirley Bennett Bowen, Comfort, Texas.



