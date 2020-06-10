John Joseph Hughes II John Joseph Hughes II passed away 06-01-2020 at his sisters home in Branson, MO surrounded by his family. Johnny was proceeded in death by his father, John Hughes, brother, Joe Hughes, and sister, Mary Beth Rick. Survived by his mother, Nancy Hughes, his children, Keelan Campbell (Payton), Sammi Bailey (Josh), Bella Sky Hughes, his sisters, Jane Zapien (Joe), Joan Blair, and Anne Roberts, and many beloved nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at Kenagy Park, shelter 1, 7834 Raytown Rd. From 5-8pm on Thursday, June 11, 2020.



