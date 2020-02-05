|
John Joseph McBride John Joseph McBride, 72, of Kansas City, Missouri died Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at Menorah Hospital due to complications from Parkinson's Disease. John was born December 13th in 1947 in Council Bluffs, Iowa, the son of William and Anna Kamm McBride. John attended St Patrick's elementary school. During his adolescent years, John was a stellar speller and won various, citywide spelling bees. John attended one year of seminary at Divine Heart in Indiana before transferring to Creighton Prep where he consistently received First Honors and was involved in numerous clubs such as National Honor Society, Student Council, and the Newspaper. After graduation in 1966, John attended Creighton University where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Journalism. He was a member of Pi Delta Epsilon, the journalism fraternity, Secretary of Delta Chi Delta Fraternity and member of Alpha Sigma Nu, the Jesuit Honor Society. He was assistant editor as well as managing editor of the "Creightonian" Creighton's newspaper. He was also assistant editor of Creighton's Yearbook, the "Blue Jay". Between his Junior and Senior Year, John earned a much coveted internship at the Omaha World Herald. John also made the 36 "Who's Who" Among students in American Universities and Colleges his Senior year of college. After graduation in 1970, John was hired by the Federal Trade Commission and moved to Kansas City. After the Federal Trade Commission, John worked as Director of Communications for Livestock Marketing Association where he retired from in 2012. During these early years, he married Deborah Herron in 1974. They had three children, Mark Andrew, Joseph Herron and Elizabeth Frances. John was active with St Elizabeth's Parish where he was a lector on many Sundays. In the early 2000's, John assisted Father Gregory with St. Elizabeth's fundraising campaign to build a new school building. John was also a comedy writer for various, famous comedians such as Bob Hope, Joan Rivers, Jay Leno and Roseanne Barr. Bob Hope was so impressed with his comedy writing he put John on retainer for six years even though John did not live in California. Mr. McBride is preceded in death by his parents brother-in law Robert Ganson. He is survived by his three children Mark McBride of Los Angeles, Joseph Herron McBride of Kansas City and Elizabeth Frances McBride of Kansas City and six grandchildren, Phoebe Jane Austin McBride, Mark Andrew McBride Jr., Sophia Grace McBride, Robert Herron McBride, Cooper Charles McBride and Madelyn Leigh McBride, two sisters, Kathleen Ganson of Omaha, Patricia Larsen of Council Bluffs, Brother-In Law Mark Larsen of Council Bluffs, Nephews Jeff Shannon of Ramona, California, John Ganson of Omaha, Niece Carrie Ganson of Omaha and several grand nephews and grandnieces. After his diagnosis of Parkinson's in 2011, John spent a lot of time with his family and friends. John loved great music and spent many hours playing his 45's and CD's in his library. He was a voracious reader of non-fiction specifically biographies, war, politics, humor and loved his trips to the libraries and Half Price books adding to his immense library. He was a trivia buff and enjoyed participation in local trivia at Grinders and the Mockingbird Lounge upholding his 1970 Omaha City Trivia Champ title. He perked up when his two youngest grandchildren Madelyn and Cooper visited him. He always had a joke to tell and an ear to listen. He was loved by so many and he will be greatly missed. All will miss his 1 Liners! The family suggests donations be made in Memory of John McBride to: Creighton Prep High School, 7400 Western Ave, Omaha, NE 68114. Att: Grace. The Rosary will be held at 9am followed by Visitation from 9:30-10:30 am with The Rite of Christian Burial Mass to follow at 10:30am this Friday, February 7th, 2020, at St Elizabeth's Parish, 2 E 75th St, KC, MO 64114. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 5, 2020