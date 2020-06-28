John Kent Boyd III
John Kent Boyd III John Kent Boyd III passed away June 15, 2020 at the age of 79. John was born at Lake Quivira where he spent an idyllic childhood and developed a passion for sailing that led him to compete in regattas throughout the USA for many years. John graduated from the KU School of Business and was a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity where he made many lifelong friends and eventually served a term as the national president. John proudly served as an Officer of the US Army in Vietnam before starting his career in finance at H.O. Peet, eventually retiring as VP of Broker Dealer at AUL. In his spare time, John enjoyed many happy summers golfing and swimming with his family at Mission Hills Country Club. John is survived by his wife of 48 years, Debbie; his sister Barbara (John Noell) and her daughter Meagan; his son Jake; his daughter Melissa, her husband Jon Bodway and their children - Evelyn and Calder; and his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Sandi and Dan Witt. The family will have a private celebration of his life at Lake Quivira.

Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 28, 2020.
