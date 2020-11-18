John L. Centonze
April 10, 1929 - November 14, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - John L Centonze, 91, passed away on November 14th, 2020 peacefully after living a long and wonderful life with a family that loved him dearly.
He was born to Italian immigrants Vito Centonze and Lillian Ann (Barresi) Centonze on April 10, 1929 and was a first generation American. He attended Central High School and went on to work for the Kansas City Star for 27 years. After a reorganization there, he worked at Stuart Hall for 10 years.
His adoring wife of 53 years, Rose Marie (Manfredi) Centonze, preceded him in death in 2010. They were married on June 8, 1957 and raised 4 children in South Kansas City MO. Upon retirement, they moved to Belton Missouri and enjoyed being Winter Texans in their RV where they made many friends and enjoyed square dancing. John also enjoyed spending time with his loving family and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was a consummate family man and put his family ahead of everything. He would enchant everyone with stories of his life back in the old days. His memory and wit were resilient, and remained steadfast to the end!
John was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sister Rosemary Monteleone, stepfather Louis Accardo, stepbrother Phil Accardo and numerous Aunts and Uncles whom he adored. He is survived by his children, Lilly Kissee, Rose Centonze, Vito (Glenna) Centonze, Johnna (Darren) Bahner. They were blessed with 9 grandchildren: Nicholas (Kim) Centonze, Chris (Jennifer) Centonze, Natalie (Chase) Fritzshall, Sara (Luke) Parsons, Emily (Paul) Tung, Brian Kissee, Ashley (Zak) Hodson, John (Rachel) Bahner, and Jared Bahner and 8 great grandchildren. Also surviving are his stepbrother Nate Accardo and numerous cousins.
We would like to thank Brookdale Wornall for their care and attention these last 3 years. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Kansas City Hospice, who cared for him during the last week of his journey.
Visitation will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1800 SW State Route 150, Lee's Summit Mo. on Wednesday Nov. 18, from 5-7pm, with rosary being said from 5-5:20pm. Funeral service will be at Holy Spirit on Thursday November 19 at 10am with a graveside service at Mount Olivet to follow. Due to Covid-19, social distancing and masks will be required in the Church and graveside.
Tributes may be left at https://langsfordfuneralhome.com/tributes/john-l-centonze/