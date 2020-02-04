|
John L. Evans John L. Evans, 70 of Smithville, MO, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. John was raised in Plattsburg, MO and graduated from Central Missouri State University where he was a member of Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity. John spent his life in the carnival business. With his wife Peggy and son Andrew, he owned Evans Midland Empire Shows. He has been a member of the Missouri Amusement Ride Safety Board since its inception. He was a member and past president of the St. Louis Showman's League. He was also a member of the Outdoor Amusement Business Association and the Seasonal Employer Alliance. John was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Shirley Evans, and his sister, Nancy Atterbury. Survivors include his wife Peggy of Smithville, MO, and his four children: Kelly (Jay) Cantrell of Kansas City, MO; Katie (Matt) McCleery and their sons Jack and Carson of Windsor, CA; Andrew Evans and his children Oscar and Norah of Kansas City, MO; Elizabeth (Michael) Lee of Parkville, MO; and his sister Mary Jo (Charlie) Sloan of Plattsburg, MO. The family will gather with friends Wednesday February 12, 6:00 8:00 pm at Bailey & Cox Funeral Home, 614 W Clay Plattsburg, MO 64477. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 am Thursday February 13, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 919 NE 96th St. Kansas City, MO 64155. Inurnment in the Calvary Cemetery Plattsburg, MO. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial gifts to Calvary Cemetery in Plattsburg, MO. Arrangements Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service Plattsburg MO. Online guestbook and obituary at www.baileycox.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 4, 2020