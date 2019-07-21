John L. McLaughlin John Louis McLaughlin, 89, of Carnegie Village in Belton, MO, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2019. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm, followed by Masonic and funeral services at 2:00 pm, on Tuesday, July 23, at the Park Lawn Chapel, Hillcrest Road at 83rd Street, Kansas City, MO. Burial will follow at Freeman Cemetery, Freeman, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Ararat Shrine Cornerstone Fund, 5100 Ararat Drive, Kansas City, MO 64129. John was born August 15, 1929, in Platte City, MO. He served in the Kansas National Guard from 1948 until receiving honorable discharge as Sergeant First Class on March 3, 1959. He was united in marriage to Elva Frances Trewett on May 7, 1950. John worked for Montgomery Elevator as a mechanic for 38 years, retiring in 1991. He also served in the Kansas City Police Department Reserve for 30 years, retiring as a Captain. John's Masonic career began in 1972 at Heroine Lodge #104, now Ivanhoe Lodge #446. He was a very active member of Ararat Shrine, where he was a member of the Motor Corps, Trykes and Transporters. He served as Director of the Shrine for many years and was honored as Director Emeritus. John was preceded in death by his parents, John Louis and Edith Mae (Hogbin) McLaughlin; brothers, Dale and Lawrence McLaughlin; sister, Patricia Hayes; half brothers, Lyle and Wilbur Spriggs; and half sister, Marjorie Umphenour. Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Fran; children, Kristie Shrauger (Russell) and John Robert McLaughlin; brother, Norman McLaughlin; nine grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and many friends. Arrangements: Park Lawn Funeral Home (816) 523-1234

Published in Kansas City Star on July 21, 2019