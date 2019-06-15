|
John Lang John Lang, 78, Ocala, Fl. died unexpectedly April 16. He will be buried June 21 at Leavenworth National Cemetery with full military honors - a Celebration of Life will follow the burial. John was born in Kansas City, Ks. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Eleanor Lang and a son Wes Hamrick. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 23 years, Marianne. John is survived by daughters Karen Englander, Christy Spielberger (Thomas) Erin Spielberger (Steve) sons Clancy Spielberger and Bruce Hamrick, grandchildren Kyle, Chris, Elyse, Jonathan, Payten, Riley, Jack and 5 great grandchildren. In retirement he was able to focus on his love of tennis and softball. John and Marianne traveled extensively and every night at dinner they toasted "to the good life". With John's passing we appreciate the "good life" he lived and shared with us. He will be greatly missed.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 15, 2019