John Lawrence "Larry" Dyer It is a with a broken heart that we announce that Dr. John Lawrence (Larry) Dyer, LCSW, ACSW, MA, PHD, died unexpectedly of cardiac issues, March 31, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Kansas City, MO. He was surrounded at his bedside by his family and friends. Dr. Dyer was an advocate for his students and social justice. He taught his students at UMKC, in social work classes, to "treat their clients with loving kindness". He followed those teachings in his own counseling practice. Larry was a devoted father and grandfather. He was also a valued friend and pet owner. He was a "foster father" for Jax, a dog belonging to a deployed service member as well as a proud father to Jerry his 13 year old lab. Larry had a "green thumb" and nurtured a beautiful garden of vegetables and fruit trees. He loved to browse antique shops with his son, John, and he was a supporter of local artists and art. Larry was born in St. Louis, September 2, 1950 to Helmuth and Sue Ann Dyer, who preceded him. He grew up in San Antonio, Texas and moved later to the Kansas City area where he met his partner of 30 years, Rick Henricks, who preceded him. He is survived by their adult son, John Dyer, his daughter Demi Allison Dyer, and her three children, his brother, Charles Dyer and his wife, Bert Monroe, and their daughter and grandchildren of Washington State, his sister, Alice Strein, and her husband, Jerry, and their three children and grandchildren of Long Island as well as many dear and true friends. A celebration of Larry's life, with reception following, will be held at the UMKC Student Union #302 on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 2:00 till 4:00 pm.

