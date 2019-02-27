John Laws John Laws, 74, of Overland Park, KS passed away Saturday February 23, 2019. John was born in Meridian Mississippi on October 3, 1944 to Bill R. Laws and Sally Bass Laws. John's dad was career military, so the family moved often until his dad retired at Richards GeBaur Air Force Base in Grandview. John graduated from Ruskin high school in 1962. He earned his B.A. in business from Pittsburg State University and a master's degree in management from Baker University. He joined Hallmark Cards in 1967, working in sales and marketing, retiring in 1998. He then went to work for Right Management Consultants and started his own business in 2005. He was active with his church and many boards over the years and most recently served on the advisory board for Operation Homefront and held positions at St. Michaels Veterans Center and SCORE. John is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Bill who lost his life in Vietnam in 1966. John is survived by Rita, his wife of 50 years, his son Ryan, his daughter Amy Meyer (TJ), and grandsons Griffith and Weston Meyer. John always cherished his relationships and understood the healing power of caring family and friends. Rita was a major influence in his life guiding him to his Catholic faith and he always felt blessed that she came into his life. John was always grateful for the love and support from Ryan, Amy and T.J. Griffith and Weston brought immeasurable joy and entertainment to his life and provided great energy in John's later years. A visitation will be held Thursday February 28 from 8:30-10:00 AM at Church of the Ascension, 9510 W 127th St, Overland Park, KS. A funeral mass will follow at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Church of the Ascension in Overland Park, St. Michaels Veterans Center in KCMO, or Operation Homefront. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com

