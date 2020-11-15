1/1
John Leach
1939 - 2020
John Leach
June 4, 1939 - November 9, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - John Benjamin Leach passed peacefully Monday, November 9, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. John was born in 1939 in Junction City, KS, the son of William and Lillian Leach. John graduated from Xavier High School and married the love of his life Lorraine Dreiling, moving several times until making their home in Overland Park, KS. He made a life-long career in the garment industry providing for Lorraine and their five daughters. John was a member of Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus, an avid handball player, and a doting Grandfather.
John was preceded in death by his parents, and wife Lorraine. He is survived by his daughters; Jackie Leach, Kelly Hooper, Peggy Marsh, Susan (Paul) Schoneman, Patty Leach, grandchildren; Cindy (Ryan) Baker, John Miller, Chris (Morgan) Miller, Bill Marsh, Amanda (Aaron) Eitel, and Meredith Hooper and great grandchildren; Nate, Seaera, Alx, Brooklynn, Ketrick, Chase, Addison, Lillian, and Alice. John will be remembered for his strong dedication and love for his family, his quirky sense of humor, and his many charitable contributions to children, Veterans of the US Armed Services, and animal sanctuaries. There will be a private family mass and burial.


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Center of Kansas City
4926 Johnson Drive
Roeland Park, KS 66205
913-384-5566
