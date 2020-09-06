John Lee Barker Johnnie Lee Barker, 90, was born at home in Mission, KS. He lived in Armourdale, KS. and married his first wife Virginia Irene Bell-Barker. They had four children. Kathleen Marie (Brown), Michael John (Charlene), Cheryl Ann Barncord (Dennis), Brian Lee (Lori). About a year after his first wife died he married Mildred Kay Shelleda and they had Michele Janene (Crumpley). He is also survived by his grandchildren David Brown, Alison Kempf, Mathew Barker, Rebekah Coffman, Christine Johnson, Andrew Barncord, Erin Barker, Jacob Crumpley, Zachary Crumpley and nieces Susan Thorton, Lisa Roll, Donna Bowdre and Melissa (Jeck); and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents John Wm. Barker and Emma Christine Atkins-Barker; sister Emma Jean Barker - Bowdre; granddaughter Terri Barker, son in law Michael Brown. During the 1951 flood he started working for Belger Cartage Svc. with a short time with Olinger Heavy Hauling and then back to Belger Cartage with accumulated time of 50yrs with Belgers. When Johnnie had to do some work at Bendix Corp an F.B.I. agent came to our neighborhood to do a background check. One of the neighbors told him that if the commies were coming up the hill she would want Johnnie beside her. Johnnie was a very hard worker and could think outside the box when the situation arose. He always knew how to fix just about anything at home whether it was a building, wiring, plumbing and etc. He was respected by his peers and much loved by his family. There will be a private family chapel service on Wednesday, September 9, but a public graveside service starting at 12PM in Maple Hill Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store