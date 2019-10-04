|
Dr. John Lee Philpot Jr. Dr. John Lee Philpot Junior died on October 1, 2019 at the age of 84. He was born on May 7, 1935 in Kansas City, MO to John Sr. and Millie Johnson Philpot. John grew up in Kansas City, MO. He graduated from Central High School in 1953 and graduated from William Jewell College in 1957. John received his PhD from the University of Arkansas. He returned to William Jewell College to teach for 35 years as a professor of Physics. John was a member of Sigma Pi Sigma, National Physics Students Honor Society, Chandler Baptist Church, Cardinal Hill Golf Club and was involved in Boy Scouts. John excelled in football and basketball in high school and William Jewell College and was an avid golfer. John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Millie, and sisters Mary Muir, Clarice Stansauk, Loretta Huska and Dorothy Hayter. John is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sharon, son Mike (Kim), daughter Patty (Roger), and stepdaughter Melissa (Jason), 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. John leaves behind beloved nieces and nephews and cherished friends made through card games and golf. A memorial service will be held at Chandler Baptist Church in Liberty, MO at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019. The family will celebrate John's life after the service with a lunch reception. Everyone is invited to attend. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to JDRF, 215 W. Pershing Road, Suite 300 Kansas City, MO 64108.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 4, 2019