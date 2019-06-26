Kansas City Star Obituaries
John Leroy "Jack" Cannon

John Leroy "Jack"Cannon Jack Cannon 86, of Kansas City, MO, passed away June 16, 2019, in Kansas City. Jack was born Jan. 28, 1933, in Kansas City to James and Teresa Cannon. Jack was a veteran of the Korean War. Jack retired from Southwestern Bell after 40 years of service. On Dec. 10, 1955 he was united in marriage to Beverly and they were blessed with 60 years together. Jack was Father to four children Jackie Mercer, Vincent Cannon, Nancy Smith, and Jim Cannon, and Grandpa to 11; Great Grandpa to 8. Jack loved to tell stories which either made people laugh or just shake their heads, could fix almost anything, and loved to share life lessons. Jack had a never ending love for his family. Visitation Monday July 1st at 1:00pm with Service to follow at 2:00pm Floral Hills Funeral Home 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd KC MO 64133
Published in Kansas City Star on June 26, 2019
