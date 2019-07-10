|
John Lester Enyeart John L. Enyeart 56 of Kansas City, Mo. passed away Wednesday June 26, 2019. John was a proud member of the IBEW 124 since 1992. John was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Anna Enyeart and brother Robert. Survivors include: Lisa Enyeart, Sisters: Carrie (Pat) Mahin and Debra Adams. Sons: Johnnie and Bradley. Daughter: Megan Sloan. Celebration of Life at the IBEW Union Hall: 301 E 103 Terr., KC, MO. 64114, Saturday July 13, 2019 1:00 P.M.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 10, 2019