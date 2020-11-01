1/
John Lloyd Hawley Jr.
John Lloyd Hawley Jr
October 28, 2020
Leavenworth, Kansas - John Lloyd Hawley, Jr passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his home in Leavenworth, Kansas.
John married Jocelyn Williams, and was married for over 59 years. They have a family tree of three sons, Blaine (Sandy), Brett (Kelly), Brent (Michelle) and six grandsons, Nathan, Philip, Connor, Dylan, Coleton and Carson, granddaughter Tiffany (Mike) and their four children, Jude, Gus, Breyanna and Blayne.
John loved his career, starting as a local 8 plumber and moving into estimating and project management, ultimately finishing his career in upper management spending over 40 years with the same company.
Memorials may be given to the University of Kansas Endowment Program for the Cancer Center.
The family plans to hold a remembrance in the future when conditions are safe to gather with family and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be left on John's online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com.


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Chapel, Inc - Leavenworth
531 Shawnee
Leavenworth, KS 66048
(913) 682-5523
Memories & Condolences
October 31, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
