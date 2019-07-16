Dr. John Louis Bean Dr. John Louis Bean, 75, died peacefully June 21st, 2019. Dr. Bean was born in Logansport, Indiana in 1944. He grew up in Centralia, Illinois, the son of the late Louis and Hazel Bean. He moved to Liberty, Missouri to attend William Jewell College, where he studied biological sciences and was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. Dr. Bean worked on his masters studying microbiology at University of Missouri Kansas City, and later obtained his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Kansas City University College of Osteopathic Medicine (now Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences). For 38 years he practiced family medicine and supported Liberty Hospital's growth. During this tenure, he served as Chief of Staff at Liberty Hospital for two consecutive years, and was awarded the Stocksdale Medallion Award by the Liberty Hospital Board and Foundation in 2010. He retired from medicine in 2013. Dr. Bean and his late wife Marsha developed Belvoir Winery at the former Odd Fellows property in Liberty, MO. He is survived by his daughters Marchelle Giannini and Melissa Leimkuehler, his grandchildren Kalika Leimkuehler, Giselle Leimkuehler, and Angelina Giannini. Family will be receiving guests for a celebration of life Sunday July 21st, 2019 from 1-4 pm at Belvoir Winery, 1325 Odd Fellows Road Liberty, MO 64068. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dr. and Mrs. John and Marsha Bean Scholarship Fund at William Jewell College. Checks can be made out to William Jewell College, with notation 'in Memory of John Bean'. Checks can be mailed to: William Jewell College, 500 College Hill, Campus Box 1032, Liberty, MO 64068-1896.

Published in Kansas City Star on July 16, 2019