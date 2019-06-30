John M. Coleton John M. Coleton, 95, died June 25, 2019. Born April 25, 1924, he attended LaSalle Institute in Troy, NY, and received a degree from Alfred University in Alfred, NY. During WWII, John enlisted as a volunteer in the infantry and was wounded in action at Coblenz, Germany. He received the Silver Star, Purple Heart, two Bronze Stars, European Theater with three campaign stars for The Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe, and the Good Conduct Medal. He received a battlefield commission, Expert Infantry Badge and Combat Infantry Award. Life memberships included , NOBC, and Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge, 87th Infantry Division Assn. He was also a member of the Civil War Roundtable and Western Auto Retirees Club. John was employed by Western Auto and transferred to Kansas City in 1962. He retired as Senior Buyer of major appliances. Ordained in the Sacred Order of Deacons by the Episcopal Diocese of Kansas, he served at several local Episcopal churches. He also completed Clinical Pastoral Education and served as a hospital chaplain. John was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly, and is survived by their four children: Kathleen, James, John (Bea) and Beverly; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his longtime friend, Doris. A gifted showman, John was an exuberant but careful leader. He loved God, his family, his life and people. His sense of humor prevailed even in the most difficult times. He will be missed. An inurnment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, at a later date.



Published in Kansas City Star on June 30, 2019