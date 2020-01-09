|
John M. Impens John M. Impens, 52, passed away January 6, 2020. Funeral mass will be held 10:00 am Friday, January 10th at Church of the Ascension, 9510 W. 127th St., Overland Park, KS. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to John Impens Memorial Fund for his children, c/o Sunflower Bank, 7400 W. 135th St., Overland Park, KS 66223. John was born June 24, 1967 in Berwyn, IL to John J. and Patricia Impens. He was raised in LaGrange Park, IL and graduated from St. Joseph High School, Westchester, IL. John was a graduate of the University of Kansas and received his master's degree from UMKC. He worked in commercial banking for Sunflower Bank. John is survived by his wife, Heather; sons, Schuyler and Jack; his parents; sister, Gail Gnatovic and husband Mark; several nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.muehlebachchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 9, 2020