John M. Webster John M. Webster, IV, of Kansas City, MO passed away on May 26, 2019. A Celebration of John's Life will be held in Phillips Gym at The Pembroke Hill School on July 7, 2019 from 2PM to 4PM. In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that donations be made to Pembroke Hill / John Webster Memorial Fund to be focused on the Lacrosse program and suicide awareness. A full tribute can be read at www.signaturefunerals.com. Arr: Signature Funerals, 816-214-5174.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 23, 2019