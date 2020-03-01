|
Col. John Mahan Brooks Retired U.S. Army Colonel John (Jack) Mahan Brooks passed away on January 13, 2020, in Kansas City Missouri. Jack was part of a long and distinguished military line that dates back to the Revolutionary War. His great-grandfather, Dennis Hart Mahan, was a noted military theorist, civil engineer and professor at the United States Military Academy at West Point from 1824-1871. Mahan Hall at the U.S. Military Academy is named in his honor. He was the father of American Naval historian and theorist Alfred Thayer Mahan, whose book, The Influence of Sea Power Upon History recognized him as the most important strategist of the 19th century. Mahan Hall at the U.S. Naval Academy is named after him. His grandfather, Commodore Dennis Hart Mahan, Jr., graduated from the Naval Academy in 1869. Jack was proud to wear his grandfather's graduation ring (which will now be passed on to his grandson, Jeffrey). Jack's father, Major General John B. Brooks, was among the first of the aviators making, in 1927, the first non-stop flight from the U.S. mainland to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. He later was the Commander of Clark Field in the Philippines, the Primary Flying School at Randolph Field in San Antonio, Texas, and the 11th Army Air Corps in Alaska. Jack was born on May 6, 1920, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, to Maj. General John B. Brooks and Denise Mahan Brooks, and grew up on military bases. As did his father, he attended Manlius Military Academy in New York in 1938. He attended Rice University, graduated from the University of Nebraska and obtained a Master's Degree in International Relations from George Washington University. He graduated from the Command and General Staff College at Ft. Leavenworth in 1955 and the Army War College (in Carlisle, Pennsylvania) in 1964. A soldier's soldier, he began his service to the country in World War II serving through 1966 with the conclusion of his second tour of duty in Vietnam. After the war, he stayed with the occupation forces in Germany occupying Bamberg, Bavaria, where he met his future wife, Ingeborg Schulz. They were married in Greenwich, New York, in 1947. He has received a multitude of decorations including the Combat Infantry Badge with Star, the Army Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star with 4 Oak Leaf Clusters, 2 Purple Hearts and the Army Commendation Medal. He was designated by the Secretary of the Army as a Distinguished Member of the 16th Infantry Regiment of the 1st Infantry Division (The Big Red One) in 1986 which was presented by the Commanding General at Ft. Riley where The Big Red One is based. Most notably, in 2011, he was awarded the Knight of the French Legion of Honor for his service to the people of France by the French government in a ceremony at the Command and General Staff College at Ft. Leavenworth. This was for his heroics on D-Day, landing in the first wave on Omaha Beach with The Big Red One on June 6, 1944. In 2004, he had the honor of addressing the graduating class at Ft. Leavenworth in which he described the pre-invasion preparation in England and his landing in Normandy. Jack left The Big Red One for a second career in academia, serving as an administrator and teacher of military history at the University of Missouri-Kansas City before retiring for a second time in 1982. He maintained his strong feeling of service to his country with his activity in the Sons of the American Revolution, the Civil War Roundtable of Kansas City and his beloved First Infantry Division as a Distinguished Member of the 16th Infantry Regiment. Throughout his adult life, he gave voice to those who had worn the uniform before him and with him. He was always a sought after speaker with organizations and schools. He was an active participant in his Episcopal Church, Meals on Wheels and the YMCA. He gave up handball in his 80's for the pool at the "Y". Jack was an avid Royals and Chiefs fan and was twice honored by the Royals in 2014 and again in 2019 with throwing out the first pitch on Armed Forces Day at Kauffman Stadium. He prepared for his first trip to the mound by warming up in his front yard. For his second appearance, he designated his grandson, Jeff Brooks, as his relief pitcher. His sense of humor and intelligence will be missed by many, especially his loving family. He and his wife Inge raised twin girls and a son over 73 years of marriage. He is preceded in death by his son John Mahan Brooks, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Ingeborg Schulz Brooks, daughters, Denise Nelson (John) and Barbara Young (Hank), granddaughter, Lauren Nelson Goldberg (Andy) and grandson, Jeffrey Brooks (Racheal). A memorial service will be held at Saint Michael & All Angels Episcopal Church in Mission, KS, on Monday, March 9, at 11:00 am. The Church is located at 6630 Nall Avenue. A reception will follow at the Church. Internment will be in the family plot in Greenwich, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the YMCA at 79th and Mission Road and the Civil War Roundtable of Kansas City.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 1, 2020