John Michael Caresio John Michael "John Labor" Caresio, 77, passed away February 23, 2020. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, February 28, at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, 2117 Independence Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64124, where the Rosary will be prayed at 1 p.m. John was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Sophia Caresio; brother Joe; and sister Isabelle. He is survived by his wife Suzanne; daughter and son-in-law, Fannie Jo and Sam Donnici; grandchildren Anthony and Alexandria Donnici; sister-in-law Vivian Caresio; nieces Cindy and Denise; and nephew Dr. Joe Caresio. Honorary Pallbearers will be John's close friends. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 27, 2020