Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
John Caresio
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
John Michael Caresio Obituary
John Michael Caresio John Michael "John Labor" Caresio, 77, passed away February 23, 2020. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, February 28, at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, 2117 Independence Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64124, where the Rosary will be prayed at 1 p.m. John was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Sophia Caresio; brother Joe; and sister Isabelle. He is survived by his wife Suzanne; daughter and son-in-law, Fannie Jo and Sam Donnici; grandchildren Anthony and Alexandria Donnici; sister-in-law Vivian Caresio; nieces Cindy and Denise; and nephew Dr. Joe Caresio. Honorary Pallbearers will be John's close friends. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 27, 2020
