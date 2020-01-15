|
|
John Michael Coons On January 9, 2020, John Michael Coons, loving husband, father and brother, passed away at the age of 66. John was born on August 31, 1953, in Kansas City, MO, to Homer and Joann Coons. He was employed at KCPL for 28 years and was an electrician by trade. John had a passion for motorcycle riding and was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and customized two of his own motorcycles. He was known for his quick wit and his kind and caring spirit and known to give help or support to anyone who asked. John was preceded in death by his father, Homer; his mother, Joann; as well as two brothers, Thomas and Robert. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Linda Marie Coons; his three children, Jason Coons, Jacqueline Coons-Shrum and Selina Garcia; his brother, Bill Coons; and sisters, Sandra Acord and Betty Stevenson. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Cameron, Juliann, David, Olivia, Gigi, Simon, Erich and Lylah. The Rosary and Eulogy for John will be held at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, 1640 North State Route 291, Liberty, MO (816-781-8228) on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 2:00pm followed by visitation. The family requests no flowers, and in lieu donations be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. May Your Angels Always Ride with You.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 15, 2020