John Michael McKee John M. "Mike" McKee (81) of Wichita, KS died August 17, 2020. Mike was born and grew up in Kansas City, MO where he graduated from Southwest High School. He started college at the University of Missouri, where he joined the Alpha Tau Omega social fraternity. Mike transferred to, and graduated from, Parson College, Fairfield, Iowa. Mike was one of the early escorts for the BOTAR Ball in Kansas City. Mike moved to Wichita, KS where he worked, until his retirement, at Boeing Aircraft. During retirement, he followed his passion of owning and refinishing Chevy Corvettes. He was a loving, loyal, and trusting friend to everyone he met. He is preceded in death by his parents, John L. & Mildred McKee, and brother-in-law Byron Duncan. He is survived by his sister, Pat Duncan of Prairie Village, KS. as well as his niece Kim Duncan Hunter, and nephew, David Duncan. In lieu of flowers, contributions to: Sandpiper Health Care, 5808 W. 8th St. North, Wichita, KS 67212, or to St Jude's Hospital. Private family services and entombment in Kansas City. Assistance by Funeral Advocates, LLC. For full tribute go to "Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services" Wichita.



