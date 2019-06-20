Kansas City Star Obituaries
John Michael Ryan Obituary
John Michael Ryan John Michael Ryan, 78, died Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Lawson Nursing Home. He was born to the late John and Cecile (Vogate) Ryan on November 20, 1940. He is survived by his son Collin (Julie)Ryan and grandchildren Allison Ryan and Casey Ryan. John worked as an electrician for the KCK Board of Public Works. Visitation will be 10:00 am Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Porter Funeral Home with a graveside service following at 11:30 am at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Home & Crematory, 1835 Minnesota Ave. Kansas City, KS (913) 621-6400)
Published in Kansas City Star on June 20, 2019
