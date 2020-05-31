John Michael Thies
John Michael Thies John Michael Thies, 55, Overland Park, KS, passed away May 26, 2020. Visitation is 1-2 PM on Mon. June 1, 2020 at Langsford Funeral Home in Lee's Summit, MO. Memorial service is at 2 PM. Inurnment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Kansas City, MO. John is survived by his parents, John and Mary Ann Thies; brothers: Steven Thies (Amy), Kevin Thies (JoAnne), and Brian Thies (Heather); 6 nieces and nephews: Erin, Elsa, Emma, Griffin, Ainsley, and Miles. Full obituary will be posted at Langsford Funeral Home's website. 115 SW 3rd St. Lee's Summit, MO 64063 (816)524-3700


Published in Kansas City Star on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
01:00 PM
Langsford Funeral Home

JUN
1
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Langsford Funeral Home

JUN
1
Inurnment
Mt. Olivet Cemetery

