John N. Miceli 1927 2020 John N. Miceli passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020. He was a proud veteran of the armed forces, a devout Catholic, a husband and father, and a friend to everyone. He and his wife, Marlene, enjoyed the company of their many friends and family throughout their marriage. They shared a happy life together and had countless parties and good times at their homes in Kansas City and Lake of the Ozarks. Watching over their beloved grandchild, preparing elaborate family dinners, attending Chiefs games, playing tennis, and going to Harrah's were just some of John's favorite activities. John was loved and admired by all who met him. From the notes of class mates in high school who called him a "swell" guy, to his business associates in the construction business for over 65 years, all respected him for his sage advice. Friends all loved him for his generosity and his genuine smile. John valued honesty above all else. In his own business, he taught all of his associates and children to always, "try to do the right thing." He wanted everyone to be treated fairly. John loved his family above everything else. He was a devoted son to his father, Joseph Miceli and his mother, Helen (Sansone) Miceli. He had many aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws who will all miss him. John was a dedicated father. He could be a friend to his children when they needed one, but he could also be your father when you needed correcting. He understood the difference and made sure that his children did too. He leaves behind his wife of 68 years, Marlene (Niece) Miceli of their home, his children, Michelle (Miceli) Baxter and husband Terry of St. George Utah, Joseph Miceli and wife Yvette (Alexander) Miceli of Kansas City, and Marcus Miceli of Palm Springs, California, and his brother, Gene Miceli of Bozeman, Montana. He leaves one grandchild, John (Jack) Miceli also of Kansas City. A mass will be given at St. Thomas More Parish, 11822 Holmes Road, Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, September 24 at 11:00 am where John and Marlene were members for over 54 years. Due to the pandemic, friends will be available to pay their respects at 10:00 am, prior to the Mass. A private gravesite burial will be given after the mass. The family asks that any donations be made to St. Thomas More parish.