John Oliver Steele John Oliver Steele, 91, passed away July 15, 2019. John was born March 8, 1928 in Jefferson City, Missouri, the son of Oliver Ira, Jr. and Blanche (Vaughan) Steele. His parents and brother, Robert Louis Steele, preceded him in death. John and Shirley Ann Strane were united in marriage in Kansas City on December 18, 1954, enjoying 53 years together before she passed away in August 2007. He is survived by his son John Robert (Donna) of Lee's Summit, MO and Anne Margaret; grandchildren: Andrea (Adam) Bien, Jordan Norton, Lauren, Jennifer, and Johnathon Steele, great grandchild Robert Bien; grandchild Wendy(Jason) Pool, and great-granddaughters, Ashley and Hailey; and nephews, Steven Steele of Denver, Colorado and Stuart Steele of Honolulu, Hawaii. John was a member of the Lee Street Gang, an Eagle Scout, and a Corporal in the Civil Air Patrol Cadets during WWII, all in Jefferson City, MO. He enlisted in the Navy in May 1946 immediately following High School, serving two years as an Electronics Technician. John graduated from Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy (now University of Missouri Science & Technology) with a BS degree in Electrical Engineering in 1952. He was a Staff Quality Control Engineer for the Bendix Corporation (now Honeywell), retiring in 1985. John became a member of the International Graphoanalysis Society (IGAS) in 1962. He was presented the International Man of the Year Award by the IGAS in 1988, later serving as president of the Missouri Chapter for 7 years. He taught locally, authored books on the subject, and lectured around the world. After retirement John spent his time researching family genealogy, wood carving, traveling, and listening to ragtime music. A visitation and celebration of his life will be held from 6-8 pm on Sunday, August 4 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO with a private gravesite ceremony. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Wayside Waifs or the .
Published in Kansas City Star on July 28, 2019