John Oneill McCuneJuly 21, 1933 - September 29, 2020Overland Park, Kansas - John Oneill McCune, 87, passed away due to complications of a stroke. He was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on July 21, 1933 to Lula Alice Anderson and Harold Frederick McCune. At one time, he was the owner of Overland Auto Parts, Paola Automotive Supply and a salesman for Motive Parts Warehouse. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sandra Gardner McCune. He leaves 3 sons from his first marriage, Mark, John and Craig. He leaves a daughter, Laurie with Sandra. He has many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved to travel and went on wonderful trips and cruises. He requested no funeral.Cremation and asked his ashes be scattered at his mother's grave.