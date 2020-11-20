John Oscar Yunghans
November 13, 2020
Kansas City, Kansas - John Oscar Yunghans {Jack} 88, Kansas City, Kansas passed away Friday, November 13th, 2020 at his residence The Piper.
Born on November 17th, 1931 in Wyandotte County, Kansas to Peter A. Yunghans & Helen E. Bader Yunghans. Older Brother Paul {passed at 3 years of age}, Younger brother Peter {Pat} {passed in 1964 (25) from an accident}. Jack was married in 1951 to JoAnne E. Wolfe, Leavenworth, Kansas. They would remain married until 1980. They had 2 daughters Elizabeth & Cindy. Jack was a lifelong residence of Leavenworth & Wyandotte County where the Yunghans family settled in the Piper area 2 generations before him as farmers. During his High School years Jack Enjoyed basketball but, baseball was his favorite where he enjoyed being a local left handed pitcher.
Jack is survived by his daughter Cindy L. Burt {Larry} Cameron, MO. son in law Mike Upchurch- Albemarle, NC. Grandchildren- Dustin, John {Sonya}, Melissa {Carlos}, Amanda {David}, Ryan, & Robert {Rachael}. Greatgrandchildren- Hailey, Selah, Ryan, Paul, Lilly, Amyra, Charles, Cyrus & Alexa.
Jack Graduated from Lansing High School attended K State College for 1 year before enlisting in the US Navy- Serving 4 years in the Korean war- Petty officer 3rd class Boatswain's mate, awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal & Honorable Discharge. He worked in skilled trades as a Millwright for General Motors Fairfax plant Kansas City. After retirement he remained active in the Union Local 31 retirees as President for 15 years, served multiple committees including Cap, Election, Finance, and Skilled Trades & Homeless. Involved in Head Start, Served on the Board of KCKCC, Credit Union, 3rd N Long Foundation and several other community services.
Jack was preceded in death by Brothers- Paul & Peter {Pat} ex-spouse JoAnne E. Foulk, Daughter- Elizabeth A. Upchurch.
Jack enjoyed having his vegetable gardens, traveling with his best friend Mac McNeal, Loved his family was never at a loss for words and proud to be an American.
We would like to thank all those who cared for Jack at The Piper and a Special Thank you to House Coordinator- Kim Steakle for her special touch and thoughtfulness. Jack is at the Davis Funeral Chapel- Leavenworth, Kansas and will be put to rest at the National Cemetery in Leavenworth, Kansas.
Visitation will be held at Davis Funeral Chapel, Monday, November 23, 2020, from 5 to 7 P.m. Funeral Service will be held at Davis Funeral Chapel, Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Condolences may be left on John's online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com
