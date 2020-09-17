John P. "JP" Pace John P. "JP" Pace, 53, passed away at home after a courageous battle with cancer on September 10, 2020, with his mother by his side. JP was born in California on January 13, 1967, and grew up in Northeast Kansas City, graduating from Northeast High School. He was a special person who always had a smile, and an avid Harley-Davidson rider with many friends. JP was preceded in death by his sister Diane M. Pace. He leaves behind his son, Blyane P. Pace; his mother, Marie Ancona Szymanski; brothers, Frank J. Pace and Michael A. Pace; niece, Alyssa M. Patton; uncles, Frank Ancona and Don Ancona; and many cousins, family members, and friends. A Memorial Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, September 19, at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, Gladstone, MO. Inurnment will follow at Mt. Saint Mary's Cemetery, KCMO. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com