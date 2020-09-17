1/1
John P. "JP" Pace
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John P. "JP" Pace John P. "JP" Pace, 53, passed away at home after a courageous battle with cancer on September 10, 2020, with his mother by his side. JP was born in California on January 13, 1967, and grew up in Northeast Kansas City, graduating from Northeast High School. He was a special person who always had a smile, and an avid Harley-Davidson rider with many friends. JP was preceded in death by his sister Diane M. Pace. He leaves behind his son, Blyane P. Pace; his mother, Marie Ancona Szymanski; brothers, Frank J. Pace and Michael A. Pace; niece, Alyssa M. Patton; uncles, Frank Ancona and Don Ancona; and many cousins, family members, and friends. A Memorial Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, September 19, at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, Gladstone, MO. Inurnment will follow at Mt. Saint Mary's Cemetery, KCMO. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved