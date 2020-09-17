1/1
John P. "JP" Pace
1967 - 2020
John P. "JP" Pace John P. "JP" Pace, 53, passed away at home after a courageous battle with cancer on September 10, 2020, with his mother by his side. JP was born in California on January 13, 1967, and grew up in Northeast Kansas City, graduating from Northeast High School. He was a special person who always had a smile, and an avid Harley-Davidson rider with many friends. JP was preceded in death by his sister Diane M. Pace. He leaves behind his son, Blyane P. Pace; his mother, Marie Ancona Szymanski; brothers, Frank J. Pace and Michael A. Pace; niece, Alyssa M. Patton; uncles, Frank Ancona and Don Ancona; and many cousins, family members, and friends. A Memorial Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, September 19, at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, Gladstone, MO. Inurnment will follow at Mt. Saint Mary's Cemetery, KCMO. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
September 16, 2020
You will be greatly missed. May you rest in peace my friend. My codolences to the family
Karen Cason
Friend
September 16, 2020
Thank you for being my friend Jp..you will be missed....RIP......
David Hudgins
Friend
September 16, 2020
RIP JP always remember never forgotten
Tracie Rice
Friend
September 16, 2020
My prayers to JP's family. Sorry for your lose and sorry I lost a good friend. He was a tough fighter for sure. "Ride high in the sky JP", and as he often said to me "Love ya Later". Yes, I will see you again.
Sherry Skinner
Friend
September 16, 2020
I’m sorry for the loss of JP, I remember him riding his bike with the other kids and playing basketball in my drive way in North East , he had that curly hair and a squeaky voice, he was a good kid, I ran into him in the last few years and knew he was dealing with his illness. May he Rest In Peace!
Pat & Rose Marie LaCapra
Acquaintance
September 16, 2020
This is so heartbreaking. My deepest sympathies go out to the family. May you all find peace and comfort in pleasant memories until you are reunited.
Charla (Taibi) Lee
Friend
September 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Sending prayers for everyone. Rest in peace John
Lisa Neal
Classmate
September 16, 2020
My heart is heavy I believe in my heart God has a special place for JP he always had a contagious smile and kind heart his friend’s will miss him dearly I loved our visits when he was at KU Hospital now Rest In Peace JP prays for your family
Heidi Linville-Vandermeer
Friend
September 15, 2020
Le mie più sentite condoglianze. My heartfelt condolences.
Diana Boyd
Friend
September 15, 2020
Taken way too soon, rest easy now Jp.
Judy Lewis
Friend
September 15, 2020
Sorry for the family that I love. RIP JP.
Rainie Jazeh
Friend
September 15, 2020
Too soon a special young man and cousin God bless you and your grieving family
Sondra Ancona Hoffman
Sondra Hoffman
Family
September 15, 2020
So very sorry to hear of JP's passing. We were his backyard neighbors in Northeast for 19 years. What an awesome young man he was. Praying for his family. Jim and Pam Monteleone
