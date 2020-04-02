|
|
John P. Williams John P. Williams, 85, of Leawood, Kansas, died peacefully at home surrounded by his wife, Carol Ann Williams, and daughter, Elizabeth Ann Williams, on Friday, March 27, 2020. John was born in Columbia, Missouri, on July 7, 1934, to Nola B. Old and Paul A. Williams. He graduated from Hickman High School in 1952, and the University of Missouri-Columbia with a degree in accounting in 1956, where he was a member of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity, serving as President. John married his wife of 64 years, Carol Ann, on August 12, 1955, in their hometown of Columbia. They moved to Ann Arbor, where John earned a law degree at the University of Michigan in 1959, and then to Big Spring, Texas, where John served in the United States Air Force as a JAG Captain from 1959-1962 at Webb Air Force Base. John and Carol Ann settled in Kansas City, where John joined the law firm of Caldwell Blackwell Sanders & Matheny (now Husch Blackwell) in 1962; he retired in 1995. John traveled the world with his wife and daughter, enjoyed playing golf for many years, and always welcomed the company of family and friends. John and Carol have been members of Asbury Methodist Church in Prairie Village, KS, since 1963, where he served on numerous church committees. He is survived by his wife and daughter; sister- and bother-in-law Laura Lee Ellifit and K. Paul Ellifrit, sister-in-law Nancy L. Schoenbrun, and several cousins. A wonderful and devoted husband and father, he was dearly loved and will be deeply missed. At a later date, a service will take place at Asbury Methodist Church, where memorial contributions may be made in John's name in lieu of flowers.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 2, 2020