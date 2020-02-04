Home

John Patrick White

John Patrick White John Patrick White, 67 of Kansas City, Missouri passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 2, 2020. He is survived by his children; Elli, Christopher & Kaylee, his former wives, Kimberly Pandil and Nancy Morandi, his brothers; Thomas (Judy), Michael (Carol), many nieces and nephews and many good friends including; Mike Eib, Margaret White, Sean Pickett, Lusia Joslin and Ed Phillips (VTC Mentor), Course on Miracles Group, and the late Gay Rae. A celebration of life will be at 2:00 pm on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Loose Park, 51st & Wornall in Kansas City, Missouri. Please refer to our website: http://www.kccremation.com/ for the full obituary.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 4, 2020
